The Seasoning Mistake Too Many Of Us Make With T-Bone Steaks

When you're getting ready to cook a delicious steak dinner, you likely want to get some of the prep work done ahead of time. Whether you're grilling or pan-searing your T-bone, there's one task you'll want to save for the last minute, however: seasoning. Michael Senich, vice president and corporate executive chef of Longhorn Steakhouse, and Brian Walter, executive chef at 87 Sussex and James Beard-nominated rising star, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about why seasoning a T-bone too early can take away from your end result.

"With a thick cut like a T-bone, seasoning too early and letting it sit can bring moisture to the surface of the steak," explains Senich. A dry surface for grilling is important in creating a nice sear. "[It] allows the fresh and boldly seasoned steak to react immediately to the heat and creates the high-quality sear we all look for in an expertly grilled steak," he says. Before seasoning, use a paper towel to absorb moisture and make sure you aren't accidentally steaming your steaks. Walter agrees with this method, stating, "I season à la minute. Salt and pepper right before cooking. Seasoning ahead begins to cure the meat and changes its texture."