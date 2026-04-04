The Seasoning Mistake Too Many Of Us Make With T-Bone Steaks
When you're getting ready to cook a delicious steak dinner, you likely want to get some of the prep work done ahead of time. Whether you're grilling or pan-searing your T-bone, there's one task you'll want to save for the last minute, however: seasoning. Michael Senich, vice president and corporate executive chef of Longhorn Steakhouse, and Brian Walter, executive chef at 87 Sussex and James Beard-nominated rising star, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about why seasoning a T-bone too early can take away from your end result.
"With a thick cut like a T-bone, seasoning too early and letting it sit can bring moisture to the surface of the steak," explains Senich. A dry surface for grilling is important in creating a nice sear. "[It] allows the fresh and boldly seasoned steak to react immediately to the heat and creates the high-quality sear we all look for in an expertly grilled steak," he says. Before seasoning, use a paper towel to absorb moisture and make sure you aren't accidentally steaming your steaks. Walter agrees with this method, stating, "I season à la minute. Salt and pepper right before cooking. Seasoning ahead begins to cure the meat and changes its texture."
Why marinating a T-bone isn't a great idea
Tempted to toss your T-bone steak into a marinade to add some extra flavor? Both experts we talked to caution against doing so, agreeing you should skip a marinade for such a tender steak cut. "Marinades are typically used to help tenderize tougher cuts like flank, chuck, round, and skirt steaks. A T-Bone doesn't need that help because it's already a tender cut," explains Michael Senich. Brian Walter echoes his sentiment, telling us it's often counterproductive. "Marinades have no place in my kitchen when it comes to high-quality steaks," he says. "They tend to mask flavor and introduce excess moisture, which interferes with proper searing."
If you'd like to infuse flavor into your T-bone steak, Walter recommends the arroser technique — basting with butter and seasonings as the steak cooks. He says this muted approach allows him to infuse flavors into the meat while keeping the focus on the beef itself (all while building a great aroma). The bottom line: Your T-bone steak has enough flavor to shine on its own. Wait until the last minute to start the seasoning process, and save marinades for tougher cuts of beef, and top it off with a little finishing salt for unrivaled flavor.