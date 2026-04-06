No Roasting Rack? No Problem. This Aluminum Foil Trick Works Just As Well

There's nothing worse than having everything prepared and ready before making a roasted turkey, and realizing that you can't seem to find your roasting rack. This kitchen tool is not only hugely useful, but necessary when cooking a chicken or turkey to avoid a burnt bottom and unevenly cooked result. Though this can be frustrating — not to worry, there's an innovative yet simple solution to this problem. You can DIY a makeshift roasting rack out of aluminum foil, in a pinch.

Now, this might sound surprising if you've never heard of this trick before, but this is just one of many aluminum foil hacks for hassle-free cooking. All you need is about 3 to 4 feet of aluminum foil. Once you have your sheet, you'll simply roll it up length-wise until you have an elongated pipe-like shape. After you've achieved this, the next step is to shape it into a coiled circle or question mark shape. When you've finished forming the foil, place it into the base of your roasting pan, then you'll simply place your roast on top.

Crunching the foil onto itself in the longer rod will also help create a bit of durability — further ensuring the structural integrity of the makeshift cooking rack. This shape will prevent your poultry or other protein from toppling over and creates space underneath the meat to ensure the bottom doesn't burn. It also encourages proper circulation of air and heat throughout the duration of the cooking process for even browning.