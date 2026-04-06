No Roasting Rack? No Problem. This Aluminum Foil Trick Works Just As Well
There's nothing worse than having everything prepared and ready before making a roasted turkey, and realizing that you can't seem to find your roasting rack. This kitchen tool is not only hugely useful, but necessary when cooking a chicken or turkey to avoid a burnt bottom and unevenly cooked result. Though this can be frustrating — not to worry, there's an innovative yet simple solution to this problem. You can DIY a makeshift roasting rack out of aluminum foil, in a pinch.
Now, this might sound surprising if you've never heard of this trick before, but this is just one of many aluminum foil hacks for hassle-free cooking. All you need is about 3 to 4 feet of aluminum foil. Once you have your sheet, you'll simply roll it up length-wise until you have an elongated pipe-like shape. After you've achieved this, the next step is to shape it into a coiled circle or question mark shape. When you've finished forming the foil, place it into the base of your roasting pan, then you'll simply place your roast on top.
Crunching the foil onto itself in the longer rod will also help create a bit of durability — further ensuring the structural integrity of the makeshift cooking rack. This shape will prevent your poultry or other protein from toppling over and creates space underneath the meat to ensure the bottom doesn't burn. It also encourages proper circulation of air and heat throughout the duration of the cooking process for even browning.
Other ways to make the most of this trick
There are many ways to make this trick work best for you. For one, it would be advantageous to use heavy-duty foil if you have access to it. A more durable foil will provide added stability in its coiled form, as it withstands the weight of the roast. If you're finding it difficult to balance a bird on one coil, you could also try creating two or more separate coiled circles and place them side by side to balance the weight as evenly as possible.
If you find the coils aren't quite working for you, try molding the foil into a curving rectangular shape and place the meat onto that instead. If you're looking for other ways to stabilize your poultry without having to use more foil, you could also prop your turkey or chicken up on edible stilts in the form of roughly chopped vegetables. For this step, you can place halved onions, potatoes, and other bulky vegetables under your roast as it cooks.
Considering how much foil you'll be using, you may wonder: can you reuse aluminum foil? The answer is often yes, with some cleaning by hand or in the dishwasher between uses, but it could prove a hassle in this case. And for those who can't find their roll of aluminum foil, you could try substituting a roasting rack for other kitchen items like a cooling rack or even an upside-down cupcake pan as a simple swap.