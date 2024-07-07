The Simple Swap You Need When Your Cooling Rack Is Out Of Commission

Whether cooking or baking, you should always have a cooling rack on hand. It's a necessary tool for a number of foods, from letting steaks rest for a few minutes to giving those freshly baked chocolate chip cookies a little time to set. But what happens if your cooling rack is in the dishwasher — or if you baked a big batch and need more than one rack? Rather than letting that food rest on a flat surface, you can get a little creative by using a muffin tin instead.

Cooling racks create a raised surface that allows air to flow underneath the food. This prevents condensation from forming underneath the hot food as it rests or cools, meaning your seared steak or crunchy cookie won't get soggy. Usually, cooling racks are wired; the thin metal wires are strong enough to hold the food but have enough space between them — and between the rack and counter top — for adequate airflow. But when using a muffin tin just make sure you flip it upside down.