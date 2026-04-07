Short On Kitchen Storage? Dollar Tree Has A 2-Stack Rack That Makes Space Fast

While many buyers praise how sturdy the shelves are, not everyone agrees. Some reviewers found the shelves to be anything but. "Legs don't fit into basket and the holes break easily when putting this item together," complains a buyer. Another shopper found the plastic to be brittle and wasn't happy that the set broke while they were trying to assemble it and then take it apart. "When removing one of the legs, both shelves shattered in multiple places and it became unusable, one of the legs broke as well." And while many buyers were happy with how the shelves fit in small spaces, other reviewers thought the product was too small to be that useful.

We still recommend this simple Dollar Tree tool for kitchen organization, though. That's because there are so many different ways to use it to make a cluttered spot less chaotic. It doesn't have to sit hidden in a cabinet either. Leave it on the counter to hold those items you typically leave out, like fruit or water bottles. The racks are also stackable, and a number of reviewers mention putting multiple sets on top of each other with no problem. One tip from a shopper is to use a tiny bit of petroleum jelly in the holes when assembling so the legs slide in more easily and stay in place. For $6, we say this one of the Dollar Tree kitchen essentials worth buying.