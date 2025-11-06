This Dollar Tree Kitchen Essential Is A Budget Must-Buy, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You'd be surprised at just how many things that one expects to cost more can actually be picked up from a Dollar Tree shelf. Sure, the super-budget chain no longer sticks to the $1 pricing policy it's named after, with some products priced up to $7. However, there are still several kitchen essentials you can pick up at Dollar Tree that can end up saving you a tidy sum, including a trusty kitchen knife. The Royal Norfolk Cutlery Santoku knife is a particularly well-reviewed general-purpose knife that's available at Dollar Tree for $1.25. Buyers have praised its sharpness and versatility, using it for everything from chopping cabbage to chicken breast and steak. There are a few complaints, but at the price, there's really no chance of getting buyer's remorse. Plus, remember that name-brand knives that cost more than $1.25 but are still considered budget-category can also have quality issues.

There are always better chef's knives out there. The late, great Anthony Bourdain's favorite knife costs over $100, and many would be happy paying the sum. However, it's worth considering just what you need the knife for. If you're not slicing and dicing meat and produce several hours a day like a professional chef, a sturdy, decently sharp blade can be enough for most of your chopping needs. And if that blade can be acquired for under $2, consider that a good chunk of money saved. You might still require a few other types of knives around the kitchen for certain tasks like slicing bread or carving meat, but this Dollar Tree chef's knife, or a similarly priced alternative, is great to have around as a handy everyday chopper.