Grow Healthier Herbs This Year With A Genius Pool Noodle Hack

There's nothing like an herb garden to enhance the flavor of your favorite dishes and brighten up your space. It's also fairly simple to craft your very own tea garden right in your kitchen by cultivating herbs like mint, chamomile, and lemon balm in addition to more culinary-focused plants like tarragon, thyme, and basil. This is an especially good project for novice gardeners, as many herbs (particularly mint) quite literally grow like weeds.

While herbs are some of the easiest plants to grow indoors, it's crucial to plant them in well-draining soil and in containers with good drainage. Poor drainage could lead to waterlogged soil, which will destroy your herbs' root systems. Fortunately, something as simple as adding pool noodles to your planters can help prevent that. Just slice an ordinary foam pool noodle into rings or uniform chunks, toss them into the bottom of each planter, cover with soil, and plant your herbs as you normally would.

This works because the foam draws in excess water to move it out of the soil and down through the planter's drainage holes. The pool noodle pieces also retain some water, which will help keep the soil cool on hot days and help keep the soil moist (but not soggy) for longer. This is also an excellent hack for creating a small container herb garden on a budget, as pool noodles are inexpensive (even free if you already have some), and using them as drainage filler means you'll need less soil for each container.