Visit This Beloved New Orleans Spot For Beignets With A Banana Twist

There's nothing quite like exploring New Orleans through flavors, and it helps that you're spoiled with choices left and right. For a sweet treat, you can find one of New Orleans' most iconic desserts, the beignet, at this spot: Copper Monkey Bar & Grill. Beignets are like donuts without the holes. They're square-shaped and finished with a dust of powdered sugar. And at this local fixture, a banana twist is added for a fun-filled bite, all wrapped inside the dough, earning the name of Monkey Buns. Some folks who have tried this delightful snack said on Yelp it was "literal perfection," made even better with its soft interior and delicate crunch on the outside. One person even humorously posted on Google Reviews how "The monkey buns are good enough to abandon our jobs and children," and that alone should be enough to convince you to try them.

Based on how much visitors like this delicious spin on the iconic local classic, it might even be one of the best beignets in New Orleans, according to reviews. Some even ranked its Monkey Buns higher than other popular beignets in the city. Compared to other spots, it's indeed quite interesting. Some restaurants offer beignets in the most minimalistic form, while others also like a little something more, using flavors like matcha, s'mores, and caramel. But for a banana twist? There's no better place to taste it than the Copper Monkey Bar & Grill.