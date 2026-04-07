Why You Should Never Use Olive Oil To Season Cast Iron

Cast iron is great for getting a dark sear on foods, evenly cooking baked goods, and even slow-cooking different meats. It retains heat well, so if you want a deep, brown crust on your seared steak, cast iron is the move. But an important step when using cast iron is to properly season the pan, which means coating it in a layer of oil and heating it at a high temperature. And for this to work properly, the oil you use matters; olive oil is one oil to avoid.

When seasoning cast iron, it should be placed in at least a 450-degree Fahrenheit oven and heated for one hour. This means that the oil you use has to be durable enough to withstand those high temperatures. Otherwise, it will burn and could damage your cast iron, get sticky, or impart a burnt flavor. Olive oil's smoke point can be as low as 347 degrees Fahrenheit — that's much lower than what is needed. While its smoke point can get up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit depending on its quality, it's better to opt for an oil that you know has a smoke point within that 450-500 degrees Fahrenheit range. When overheated well beyond its smoke point, oil can also cause a grease fire.