Leave Bacon Behind For This Savory Breakfast Meat That Has Less Fat But All The Flavor

Breakfast is widely considered the most important meal of the day. No wonder, when there is bacon to look forward to. Whether crisped to golden perfection and paired with pancakes and maple syrup, served as part of a full English breakfast, or even added to a rich, satisfying omelet, this savory, greasy treat has the power to make every morning better. However, if there's one contender that can challenge this addictive, fatty delight, it's none other than good old speck.

A popular choice for charcuterie boards, speck hails from Italy's South Tyrol (Alto Adige) region, one of the country's wealthiest and northernmost provinces. This is the reason it's commonly referred to as Italian bacon. Speck also carries PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) status. This means that only South Tyrol is allowed to produce authentic, high-quality speck.

Speck can be considered a type of bacon, despite the fact it comes from a pig's hind leg. Just for comparison, traditional bacon comes from pork belly. Still, it's often compared to prosciutto due to how thinly it's sliced. At the same time, it's denser than prosciutto, drier, firmer, and more complex than bacon, and boasts a distinct spicy and savory kick with notes of juniper, bay leaf, and black pepper. What's more, speck is only lightly smoked and cold cured. Because of its rich flavor profile and lower fat content (about 19 grams of fat per 100 grams of speck, compared to bacon's 42 grams of fat per 100 grams), it makes an incredible alternative to bacon and an even better breakfast choice.