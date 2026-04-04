The Rare Italian Heirloom Tomatoes You Need To Grow This Year

Tomatoes are a staple of Italian cuisine. Sure, they may have arrived in Europe thanks to Spanish exploits in South America in the 16th century, but could you truly picture a gooey, melty Margherita without its signature fresh and tangy tomato sauce, or a Caprese salad made with only mozzarella and basil? Italy may not be the country that produces the most tomatoes in the world, but the fruit is deeply rooted in its culinary tradition, which is clear from the fact that the nation cultivates more than 300 kinds of tomatoes. One of these, the Aosta Valley cherry tomato, is a tasty variety you should consider growing in your garden this year.

As indicated by its name, the variety hails from the Aosta Valley, a region in the Italian Alps famous for skiing and fontina cheese. It is an heirloom, meaning it's a non-hybrid, open-pollinated cultivar that's been passed down from generation to generation. This tomato is a large cultivar of the cherry tomato, which is the easiest tomato variety for beginners to grow.

It boasts bright red and oval fruit that can reach up to 2 inches in diameter and weigh as much as 1 ounce. Recognized for its distinct shininess, the Aosta Valley tomato is naturally sweet and only mildly acidic, making it delicious fresh or as part of a cooked recipe. It features a thick skin and firm flesh, giving it a relatively long shelf life.