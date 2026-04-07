The Store-Bought Coffee Cake We Ranked Best Has Used A Nana's Secret Recipe For Decades

We're huge fans of all types of cake but especially those which bring a little extra sweetness to our coffee breaks without the hard work. When we sat down to taste and rank five store-bought coffee cakes, there was one clear winner. The rankings were based on flavor, texture, and overall consistency, and The Original Boston cinnamon walnut coffee cake managed to impress in each department. And turns out, the cake is made using a treasured family recipe.

Whether you're unfamiliar with coffee cakes and don't know if they even have any coffee in them, or are a veteran cake baker taking a break from the kitchen, The Original Boston cinnamon walnut version makes store-bought cakes feel less commercial and more like they're fresh out of the oven. This coffee cake was the most expensive in the ranking (it costs between $11 to $14 depending on your store location), but it did stand out well beyond the others. It had a certain homemade element to it, maybe because it is baked in a bundt pan (which, if you know, also makes the cakes hard to get out of the tin in one piece). Or, it could very well be the recipe that the cake comes from.

Boston Coffee Cake was born in 1992 and still maintains the secret recipe created by Nana Esther, founder Mark Forman's grandmother. On its website, the company describes the cinnamon walnut as the "cake that made us famous" and positions it as one you'll enjoy if you prefer old-fashioned, homemade coffee cakes.