Boxed Cake Mix Is Your Shortcut To Bakery-Quality Whoopie Pies, Here's How

Whoopie pies are one of those treats that seem simple to make but are surprisingly a bit more complicated to pull off in a home kitchen. The trick is getting the texture of the cake to be both strong enough to work like a sandwich, yet light enough to retain a fluffy texture. Many homemade whoopie pies come out too soft and fragile to hold together or too dense and dry to feel like they were made in a bakery. The good news, however, is you can easily achieve whoopie pie perfection using a boxed cake mix — all you have to do is reduce the volume of water called for in the instructions.

Using slightly less moisture with a standard-issue boxed cake mix will help the batter stay thick enough to hold its shape without totally sacrificing the tender crumb you'd get from making the mix to specs. Most boxed mixes call for around 1 cup of water (although a few ask for slightly less). If that's the case, dial the water down to around ¾ cup for your next round of whoopie pies. While you're at it, an easy oven trick for your boxed cake mix is to bake a little longer at a lower temperature to get a flatter, more even layer from your scoops of batter. and achieve bakery-quality status. These are simple adjustments, but they can make a huge difference without any extra steps or ingredients.