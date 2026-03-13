Give Boxed Cake Mix A Bakery Quality With One Easy Oven Trick

Don't get it twisted. Boxed cake mix can be great. You can upgrade any cake mix with simple ingredient swaps if you feel so inclined, but even if you simply follow the recipe on the package, you can still create a delicious dessert. We've come across a way to take cake mix to the next level, however, and you don't need to add any extra ingredients. The key to creating bakery-soft, next-level cakes in your kitchen? Cook low and slow. Lowering your oven temperature by just 25 degrees Fahrenheit can make a serious difference in the texture and moisture level of your cake — and it can also help you create flat, even cakes for layering.

Most recipes recommend baking cakes between 325 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so this means you'll be lowering your oven temperature to 300 or 325 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the recipe's directions. Of course, cooking your cake at a lower temperature means it'll need to stay in the oven for a bit longer (more on that in just a moment).

Another important tip: Invest in an oven thermometer. While using an oven thermometer is certainly a crucial step you need to take before cooking in a new oven, it's also important to help you know whether your tried-and-true oven is cooking at the right temperature to create low-and-slow-cooked bakery-style cakes.