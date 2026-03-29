The Chicken Wing Chain With BOGO Deals Every Tuesday And Thursday

If you love chicken wings, Tuesdays and Thursdays might be your new favorite days of the week. That's because Buffalo Wild Wings has turned it into a full-blown wing celebration with deals fans just might plan their schedules around. Every Thursday you can get BOGO (buy one get one) free on boneless wings, and every Tuesday you can get BOGO 50% off on traditional, bone-in wings.

The BOGO offers are available through the Buffalo Wild Wings app or website for takeout or delivery. You can also get the deals if you prefer dining in, and taxes and fees are extra. There is another caveat: The "get one" order of wings, whether free or 50% off, needs to be of equal or lesser value to the wings you're paying for. So, if you buy one large and one small order of wings, you'll pay for the more expensive one and get the cheaper one for free or 50% off. You also can't get delivery with a third party, such as DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats — you have to order through BWW's app or website.

The final caveat is the BOGO deals are limited to one per customer and only available at participating locations. So check with your local Buffalo Wild Wings before ordering. They're nice deals if you're torn between two flavors, because you can get both for the price of one or at a reduced cost. Try all of the different sauce and dry rub flavors.