The Chicken Wing Chain With BOGO Deals Every Tuesday And Thursday
If you love chicken wings, Tuesdays and Thursdays might be your new favorite days of the week. That's because Buffalo Wild Wings has turned it into a full-blown wing celebration with deals fans just might plan their schedules around. Every Thursday you can get BOGO (buy one get one) free on boneless wings, and every Tuesday you can get BOGO 50% off on traditional, bone-in wings.
The BOGO offers are available through the Buffalo Wild Wings app or website for takeout or delivery. You can also get the deals if you prefer dining in, and taxes and fees are extra. There is another caveat: The "get one" order of wings, whether free or 50% off, needs to be of equal or lesser value to the wings you're paying for. So, if you buy one large and one small order of wings, you'll pay for the more expensive one and get the cheaper one for free or 50% off. You also can't get delivery with a third party, such as DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats — you have to order through BWW's app or website.
The final caveat is the BOGO deals are limited to one per customer and only available at participating locations. So check with your local Buffalo Wild Wings before ordering. They're nice deals if you're torn between two flavors, because you can get both for the price of one or at a reduced cost. Try all of the different sauce and dry rub flavors.
The rewards program turns casual wing nights into free meals
If you're already circling Thursdays for that BOGO free deal, joining the rewards program at Buffalo Wild Wings is the easiest way to stretch those savings even further. You'll earn points with every order, whether you dine in or order through the website or app for pickup or delivery. You can then trade in your points, when you've racked up enough of them, for free wings, underrated burgers, or appetizers. You can also use your points to unlock certain deals (like free wings on your birthday) or order items from the rewards shop, which has exclusive BWW merchandise, like sweatshirts, pants, and slides.
After you become a rewards program member, you can earn 10 points for every dollar you spend. Those points can add up fast, especially if you're a big fan, and every so often, you should be able to turn in those points for a free meal, which may be incentive enough to keep you going back.
If you spend $250 in a year, you'll earn a higher rewards account with Blazin' status. Then the points you earn is 12 for every dollar spent, so you can stack up those points even faster. But it's unclear if you can stack the rewards program with the Tuesday and Thursday BOGO deals. Check with your local store before ordering.