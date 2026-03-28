The Fan-Favorite Sprouts Perk We Wish All Grocery Stores Had

Ask anyone who shops at Sprouts Farmers Market what they love most about the grocery store, and a lot of them are probably going to give you the same answer. Not the produce section, not the deals on natural meat, not even the supplement wall. It's the bulk bins. And while Sprouts operates mostly in the southern and western U.S., its bulk section has built a loyal following among shoppers.

One customer on Reddit described bringing their reusable bags and feeling like a "kid at a candy store." That's not an exaggeration either. The Sprouts bulk section is packed with bins of coffee beans, rice, nuts, dried fruit, granola, candy, baking staples, and spices. The kind of stuff you'd normally buy in a bag with a lot of plastic and air in it. Here, you just scoop out what you need, jot down the PLU code, and pay by weight at checkout. Sprout says you can save up to 30% per ounce compared to packaged versions of the same items.

Sprouts actually encourages you to bring your own containers. If you bring a reusable bag, silicone storage pouch, or container, stop at the register first to have it weighed so it can be accounted for at checkout (this is called the tare weight). Then you're free to fill up. A tablespoon of a spice for a recipe that serves two? Done. A small handful of something you've never tried before and aren't sure about? Great. No committing to a full bag, no packaging to throw away, and less food waste thanks to the store's rescued organics — food that might've otherwise gone to waste.