This Quaint US City Has 6 Michelin-Recognized Restaurants Within Walking Distance Of One Another

Some people like to check national parks or UNESCO sites off their bucket lists. For many foodies, Michelin-recognized restaurants are the must-visits, and while you can see them in plenty of cities across the globe, encountering several in a small town is practically unheard of. But not if you are headed to Healdsburg, California, where you can find six different restaurants, all with incredible menus, service, and presentation — and all with Michelin recognition.

Thanks to a story originally reported by Tamara Gane on Yahoo, the secret of Healdsburg is a secret no longer. It has more Michelin-recommended restaurants per capita than any other city, but the truth gets even better. All six restaurants are not just within one city; they are all within walking distance of each other. There are dozens of Michelin-starred restaurants in destinations like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, but they also come with large-city crowds and plenty of hardcore traffic. If you want to take a tour of one of these cities' Michelin-recognized eateries, you'll have to invest some time to make your way from restaurant to restaurant.

In Healdsburg, however, that isn't the case. Healdsburg is small as cities go, with a population just over 11,000 people. But it sits right where three different wine-growing regions come together: the Russian River Valley, the Dry Creek Valley, and the Alexander Valley. It's no secret that wine and good food go together famously, and Healdsburg's location in the heart of California wine country makes this unusual abundance of Michelin-recognized restaurants far from surprising.