This Quaint US City Has 6 Michelin-Recognized Restaurants Within Walking Distance Of One Another
Some people like to check national parks or UNESCO sites off their bucket lists. For many foodies, Michelin-recognized restaurants are the must-visits, and while you can see them in plenty of cities across the globe, encountering several in a small town is practically unheard of. But not if you are headed to Healdsburg, California, where you can find six different restaurants, all with incredible menus, service, and presentation — and all with Michelin recognition.
Thanks to a story originally reported by Tamara Gane on Yahoo, the secret of Healdsburg is a secret no longer. It has more Michelin-recommended restaurants per capita than any other city, but the truth gets even better. All six restaurants are not just within one city; they are all within walking distance of each other. There are dozens of Michelin-starred restaurants in destinations like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, but they also come with large-city crowds and plenty of hardcore traffic. If you want to take a tour of one of these cities' Michelin-recognized eateries, you'll have to invest some time to make your way from restaurant to restaurant.
In Healdsburg, however, that isn't the case. Healdsburg is small as cities go, with a population just over 11,000 people. But it sits right where three different wine-growing regions come together: the Russian River Valley, the Dry Creek Valley, and the Alexander Valley. It's no secret that wine and good food go together famously, and Healdsburg's location in the heart of California wine country makes this unusual abundance of Michelin-recognized restaurants far from surprising.
Healdsburg's fabulous foodie hot spots showcase the bounty of wine country
Michelin stars are not easy to come by, and they are a significant distinction that makes the food world take notice. But an establishment doesn't have to have any stars to make it onto the Michelin website as what is known as a Michelin-recommended restaurant. These are restaurants that have been measured by the exacting Michelin standards, and while the food may not have earned a star, they have caught the attention of the powers that be and still stand out as pretty darn exceptional. To have six such establishments in a city as small as Healdsburg is, to say the least, impressive. And the best part is that they span the culinary spectrum of cuisines.
Of the six Michelin-recognized restaurants in Healdsburg, one of them has earned the distinction of not just one star, but three. This is the highest rating possible, denoting exceptionally good cuisine. SingleThread, which serves a 10-course seasonal tasting menu, uses food sourced directly from the nearby farm run by the couple who owns the restaurant and attached inn.
The remaining five Michelin-recognized restaurants within Healdsburg's quaint downtown district are also known for fresh, inventive dishes that utilize the bounty of the seasonal harvests that Sonoma County, where Healdsburg is located, is known for. Dry Creek Kitchen, Barndiva, The Matheson, and Vallette all serve American and contemporary menus, while Troubador is the only French restaurant on the list. By day, it operates as a traditional bakery, but by night, it transforms into an intimate bistro setting offering seven- and 11-course menus inspired by French culinary traditions. Clearly, Healdsburg's rare concentration of excellence proves that in this town, world-class dining is the rule rather than the exception.