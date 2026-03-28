Clint Eastwood's Favorite Breakfast Isn't Your Typical Eggs And Bacon

At 95 years old, venerable screen star and filmmaker Clint Eastwood has a great deal of wisdom to share about longevity in his career and life in general. Whether he's portraying a cowboy or sitting behind the camera of a film about a hard-hitting lawman, Eastwood keeps himself bound to an off-screen "lean and green" diet, and that starts with his breakfast. His son Scott explained to Men's Health that his father is fanatical about eating right and exercising, sharing, "My dad does not eat for pleasure. He eats salmon and brown rice for breakfast."

Eastwood's go-to day-starter is a notoriously healthy protein that's nutrient-dense and known to improve heart health and brain function. Paired with whole-grain brown rice — which aids in digestion, keeps blood sugar even, and leaves you feeling full to help manage weight — this breakfast is a one-two punch that's worth considering.