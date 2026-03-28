This Costco Fruit Garden Bundle Can Turn Your Yard Into A Berry Patch
Costco is truly a one-stop shop; not only can you stock up on food and kitchen essentials, but you can also get your garden together. There are a number of garden products you should always buy at Costco, but is the Longfield Gardens Bareroot Fruit Collections one of them? This fruit bundle stands out because it includes a whopping 38 bare-root plants to create your own berry patch at home. At just $65, it means each plant costs just under $2. At Home Depot, for example, a bare-root blueberry plant costs about $13. A bare-root plant is in a dormant state; the benefit is you can plant it earlier in the season, giving it more time to become established. Some plants, like strawberries and blackberries, do particularly well if they start in a garden from a bare root, which is one of those strawberry hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. This bundle contains a mixture of strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry plants, as well as a grape plant.
Buyers mentioned how much they appreciate the variety of plants included in the bundle, with many commenting on the value and how healthy the plants were. "Came with great instructions for planting, which we followed, and the plants are doing well so far. Also included information on pruning and harvesting and what to expect for the first few years," wrote one shopper.
Have patience with these plants
Keep in mind that even though berries are some of the easiest fruits to grow in a small garden, it's going to take some effort to get them started. Bare-root plants need to have their roots soaked before being planted, and you may need to do some pruning so the top matches the length and thickness of the roots, which is important for healthy root establishment in the ground. Also, plant them at the ideal time and water them appropriately. And perhaps the biggest thing to keep in mind is that with a root plant, you may not see any rewards for your efforts for some period of time.
Some buyers were frustrated by their experiences trying to grow these plants. "I followed planting instructions, so I am not sure why the raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries did not survive," stated one shopper. But other buyers had concerns about this batch of plants before they even tried to establish them, with a few shoppers saying some of the plants arrived dead. "Only 10 of 30 strawberries in box survived shipping," complained another customer. Ultimately, if you're willing to take a chance on some possibly less-than-ideal results for a cheaper price, this bundle is worth a shot for building an entire garden. But if you want immediate results, you might want to skip this and go for a potted berry plant instead.