This Costco Fruit Garden Bundle Can Turn Your Yard Into A Berry Patch

Costco is truly a one-stop shop; not only can you stock up on food and kitchen essentials, but you can also get your garden together. There are a number of garden products you should always buy at Costco, but is the Longfield Gardens Bareroot Fruit Collections one of them? This fruit bundle stands out because it includes a whopping 38 bare-root plants to create your own berry patch at home. At just $65, it means each plant costs just under $2. At Home Depot, for example, a bare-root blueberry plant costs about $13. A bare-root plant is in a dormant state; the benefit is you can plant it earlier in the season, giving it more time to become established. Some plants, like strawberries and blackberries, do particularly well if they start in a garden from a bare root, which is one of those strawberry hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. This bundle contains a mixture of strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry plants, as well as a grape plant.

Buyers mentioned how much they appreciate the variety of plants included in the bundle, with many commenting on the value and how healthy the plants were. "Came with great instructions for planting, which we followed, and the plants are doing well so far. Also included information on pruning and harvesting and what to expect for the first few years," wrote one shopper.