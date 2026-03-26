Before You Buy A Baker's Rack For Extra Appliance Storage, Make Sure It Has This One Thing

Since the outlets on baker's racks can be located in different places, it's important to assess the placement of the outlets based on the appliances you plan to store on your rack. For instance, if the outlets are clustered along the side of the rack, and your microwave and coffee maker have longer cords, that rack may be a good option for you. However, if you have several appliances with short cords, look for a model with outlets along the back of each shelf instead.

Some people also prefer shelf-based outlets because they make it easier to roll up cords and stash them behind each appliance, whereas the cords plugged into the side of the rack will always be visible. Of course, it's also easier to keep outlets on the side of a baker's rack clean, while those at the back of the shelves are more susceptible to toast crumbs and coffee spills.

Regardless of where the outlets are, these racks are also excellent for easily protecting your appliances from storm-related power surges. Rather than unplugging every appliance, you can simply unplug the baker's rack itself, and plug it in once the danger has passed. Some also have power switches next to each outlet bank, allowing you to keep the rack plugged in but turn the outlets off — a useful feature if you're going to be away from home for a while.