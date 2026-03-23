Why Some Costco Shoppers Gladly Choose These Butcher Boxes Over Omaha Steaks

Butcher boxes are a convenient way to purchase a large quantity of steaks that you can store in the freezer until you're ready to cook them. This can help you save money while still receiving quality product. One brand Costco sells has a good reputation and for some, might be a better choice than Omaha Steaks.

Rastelli's brand steaks are seen by many people as a high-quality option for a variety of cuts. Overall, if you read reviews of both brands, customers seem to favor Rastelli's for consistent quality over Omaha Steaks. Though comments suggest possible quality issues for both brands, most reviews for Rastelli's Steak Box on Costco's website indicate they are high quality and well worth the price, with a few exceptions. One individual praised Rastelli for gifts, commenting, "Gifts were great and highly recommend against any other comparable Omaha Steak gifts." Another customer said, "I couldn't be more impressed with these steaks. From the moment I opened the package, I could see the quality was top-notch — beautiful marbling, fresh color, and restaurant-quality cuts."

Alternatively, the reviews for Omaha Steaks are generally mixed, and as for cost, Reddit doesn't think Omaha Steaks are worth the high price. In one Reddit thread, an individual commented they had read bad reviews and wanted to give the steaks a chance, but after cooking them, noted, "Well. No. Reddit was right. The beef tenderloins turned out as tough as hockey pucks, and also flavorless." Based on Better Business Bureau reviews, it appears Omaha Steaks has issues with shipping quality, too.