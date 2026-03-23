Why Some Costco Shoppers Gladly Choose These Butcher Boxes Over Omaha Steaks
Butcher boxes are a convenient way to purchase a large quantity of steaks that you can store in the freezer until you're ready to cook them. This can help you save money while still receiving quality product. One brand Costco sells has a good reputation and for some, might be a better choice than Omaha Steaks.
Rastelli's brand steaks are seen by many people as a high-quality option for a variety of cuts. Overall, if you read reviews of both brands, customers seem to favor Rastelli's for consistent quality over Omaha Steaks. Though comments suggest possible quality issues for both brands, most reviews for Rastelli's Steak Box on Costco's website indicate they are high quality and well worth the price, with a few exceptions. One individual praised Rastelli for gifts, commenting, "Gifts were great and highly recommend against any other comparable Omaha Steak gifts." Another customer said, "I couldn't be more impressed with these steaks. From the moment I opened the package, I could see the quality was top-notch — beautiful marbling, fresh color, and restaurant-quality cuts."
Alternatively, the reviews for Omaha Steaks are generally mixed, and as for cost, Reddit doesn't think Omaha Steaks are worth the high price. In one Reddit thread, an individual commented they had read bad reviews and wanted to give the steaks a chance, but after cooking them, noted, "Well. No. Reddit was right. The beef tenderloins turned out as tough as hockey pucks, and also flavorless." Based on Better Business Bureau reviews, it appears Omaha Steaks has issues with shipping quality, too.
More about Rastelli steaks and alternative boxes
The beef in Rastelli's 8-count Angus Steak Box ($130) is 100% grass-fed, free-range, and antibiotic-free with no added hormones. And while some labels on meat can be ignored, these particular designations indicate quality fare. Another Rastelli option includes a 20-count USDA choice Black Angus Sirloin Coulotte Steak box ($160), plus boxes that offer other cuts of steak, burger patties, and even chicken. You can purchase them online; however, some shoppers have commented on Reddit they are available in-store, which might depend on your local warehouse.
Rastelli also has local markets in New Jersey, which one Redditor commented, "They have a really good dry age program. Probably a step down since it's packed for commercial." With that in mind, not all reviews were positive. Some customers via Costco mentioned shipping was an issue, some vacuum packs were opened, or steaks had arrived already thawed. A few customers described the meat as tough, with one individual sharing, "They were difficult to cut with a sharp knife. The flavor was good but very hard to chew."
If you're interested in grass-fed beef versus grain-fed beef for its flavor, there are more steak box options at Costco that may be worth trying. Australia-based Great Southern offers grass-fed, free-range beef in a number of cuts, including antibiotic-free ribeye steaks. In addition, Chicago Steak Company offers a variety of cuts, such as a premium Angus beef butcher assortment that will give you a nice range of meat to sample.