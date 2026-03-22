The Countertop Move That Instantly Makes Your Kitchen Look More Put Together

Though carefully placed clutter can make a kitchen feel cozier, most people also want their kitchens to feel tidy and put-together. This can be difficult to achieve, as most kitchens are hubs of activity that are almost always at least mildly in a state of disarray. While embracing this to a certain degree can help your space feel comfortable, specific decor choices can simultaneously keep your counters from looking cluttered, such as making sure your countertop appliances match.

According to design experts, when your coffee maker, toaster, microwave, and slow cooker are all the same color, it exempts them from things you should avoid keeping on your kitchen counter. Not only is this more restful for the eye, it also enables practical gadgets to do double-duty as decor. Instead of standing out and clashing with each other, monochrome appliances gently fade into the background, making your countertops look intentional and organized. Even when your kitchen is less than picture perfect, this tip will help your space look relaxed rather than messy.

Color-matching your appliances is also much easier than choosing mismatched appliances that look cohesive. Instead of wondering whether that bright red toaster looks out of place with your white coffee maker, you can simply buy a white toaster and know they'll go together. Of course, you'll want to choose your appliances' color carefully, as some are more common than others. Choosing a rare or trendy color could make it hard to find high-quality gadgets, or to replace broken ones.