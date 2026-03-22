If Your Aldi Seems Short-Staffed, It's Probably Intentional — Here's Why

A few things set Aldi aside from other supermarkets: Obviously, there are the low prices (and sometimes unknown brands that come with them), as well as the seemingly random selection of home appliances and kitchenware offered as part of the Aldi Finds specials. But one other difference you may have noticed is that Aldi stores often have very few employees working, sometimes as few as five for an entire store. Some anecdotal reports suggest that sometimes the number is even lower.

The fact that Aldi stores operate with such a minuscule number of staff is a common talking point (or perhaps a complaint) among employees commenting on forums and job review sites. Why is this the case? The most obvious explanation is apparently true: It reduces costs.

Aldi's U.K. site acknowledges explicitly that this tactic is employed to keep prices low. The company says its staff are expected to rotate among a wide range of functions. A single employee may do everything from stocking shelves to working the cash register, compared to other supermarkets that keep each employee locked into a single role. The company claims this makes it so shoppers won't have to wait for help, as staff can switch functions. Whether this claim holds true is dubious, as there is no shortage of customers complaining about how there's only one cashier or empty shelves, as well as a number of employees reporting they're overworked.