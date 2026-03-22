Martha Stewart Says You Only Need These 3 Knives In Your Kitchen

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Martha Stewart has spent years learning food inside out. Long before "Martha Stewart Living" first aired in the '90s, she was running a catering service from her home in Connecticut. Today, she's practically the godmother of home cooking experts. So when Stewart claims you can do most knife work in a kitchen with only three knives, people pay attention. According to her, those three knives are the chef's knife, serrated knife, and paring knife.

Everything begins with the most versatile knife in this arsenal: the chef's knife. (Anthony Bourdain also knew the importance of a chef's knife, and his favorite one retails for $150.) A quality chef's knife can cut through most thick pieces of meat, split and break down chickens, dice fruits big and small, and cut down the middle of the toughest squash.

While a chef's knife can do almost everything, there are situations where it falls short. The serrated knife handles many of those situations. It's commonly known as a bread knife because the serrations allow it to grab onto bread, soft or tough, and cut through it without destroying the structure of the loaf. It's really the only knife that will cut through a prepared sandwich without making a mess and is also ideal for fruits with soft insides like pineapples and tomatoes. And finally, there's the paring knife. This small utility knife is perfect for small fruits and vegetables. It gives you control and makes quick jobs of peeling an orange or slicing an apple.