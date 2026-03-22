The 4-3-2 Rule For Foolproof Pan-Seared Steak

Do you avoid cooking steak at home fearing the wrong cooking method could leave you with tough, rubbery meat? Fortunately, if you enjoy medium-rare or medium steak, the 4-3-2 searing method is the quickest, most efficient way to give your next home-cooked steak a perfectly crisp exterior and tender, juicy meat. To follow the 4-3-2 method, all you need to do is sear your steak for four minutes on one side, flip and sear the other side for three minutes, and then rest your steak (off the heat) for two minutes.

Though, in order to pan-sear steak the right way, you need to start with the best cut of meat for the job. Steaks with an even exterior that aligns directly with the surface of your pan work best. These options include boneless ribeye, New York strip, or tenderloin. Especially when it comes to the relatively short 4-3-2 cooking method, all corners of your steak should have direct contact with your skillet to achieve the correct internal temperature.

When making your selection, choose steaks with a thickness around 1 or 1.25 inches. If you choose a thicker cut, adjust the cooking time accordingly, adding extra time to each phase of preparation. Fortunately, besides choosing the right cut of meat, all you need to follow the 4-3-2 cooking method is a hot cast iron skillet. When pre-heated properly, cast iron skillets retain heat well and provide the consistent temperature needed for evenly seared steak each and every time.