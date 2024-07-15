The 5-Minute Step That Will Perfect Your Pan-Seared Ribeye Steak

Ribeye steak – beef taken from the rib section of a cow — is tender, juicy, and extremely flavorful. In fact, it's typically considered the most flavorful cut of steak due to the high amount of fat marbling in this primal cut. If you think only professional chefs can cook a mouthwatering ribeye, think again. The key to nailing that restaurant-worthy flavor is to baste the steak in butter for the last 5 minutes of cooking.

Whether you're a professional chef, home cook, or gourmand, the characteristics of the perfect steak remain the same: A deep, umami-packed char on the outside and juicy, tender beef on the inside. Butter-basting your steak is one of the best ways to boost the flavor of your already flavorful cut of steak, resulting in the ultimate restaurant-quality ribeye that'll have you eating in more often. Besides adding tastiness to almost anything you put it on, butter helps create that glorious Maillard reaction that results in a perfectly caramelized crust (and is also the reason why meat changes color as it's cooked).

When basting your pan-seared steak, the trick is to add the butter towards the end of cooking so that it doesn't burn. Once you've reached those last few minutes of cooking, reduce the heat and add the butter (and any aromatics you prefer, like garlic, rosemary, and thyme). Spoon the melted butter and herbs over your steak as it cooks for a couple of minutes, then flip the steak and baste for a couple more.

