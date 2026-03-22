The Old-School Comfort Meal That Used To Be So Popular At Steakhouses

A great onion loaf starts with great onions. Although fried is going to be your loaf's primary flavor note when all is said and done, there are several different types of onions, and each will bring a different subtle flavor to the final loaf. Something like a sweet Vidalia onion will provide a nice balance to the saltiness of the overall dish. You'll slice it about half as thin as you would for onion rings — about ¼-inch thick — to ensure against a dense, heavy block.

You'll also want to break out the breading and dredging components of your choice, which will probably include something like seasoned flour with cornstarch in one dish, and buttermilk in another. Making an onion loaf isn't exactly hard, but between your dredging and deep frying stations, the process does take up a lot of space. You'll need a big, deep pot to accommodate plenty of frying oil, plus the frying basket to give your loaf its shape.

Once your sliced onions are coated twice for maximum possible crunch, you'll pile them high in the frying basket and press them together with the back of a big fork so the loaf better holds its shape. Then, you'll dip the loaf in the oil at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and fry for a few minutes until it's all cooked to golden. Remove the mass and place it on a plate of paper towels to drain. Serve with your preferred cut of beef for the full steakhouse vibe.