The Pot Roast Frozen Dinner Walmart Shoppers Say Gets The Texture Just Right

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few things in the culinary world are more comforting than a nice slow-cooked pot roast – the tender chunks of beef, savory gravy, and the soft and delicious carrots, celery, and potatoes that go perfectly with all the tasty seasonings. It's pretty easy to make on your own by allowing a boneless rump to simmer in the slow cooker for several hours.

But if you need a last-minute dinner option — and don't have the time to get out the slow cooker — a frozen pot roast meal isn't a bad choice. And, thankfully, one well-known frozen meal brand seems to have figured out how to perfect a home-cooked meal like this one. Marie Callender's Slow Roasted Beef Pot Roast Bowl comes in an 11-ounce portion at Walmart for less than $3. The meal includes USDA Choice beef (the most common of the top beef grades), hearty potatoes, and farm-grown vegetables in a scratch-made gravy. It's not a huge portion, as several reviews point out, so you might need a few if you're serving a family. But it's hard to beat the price, and the customer ratings are outstanding as well.

One reviewer on Walmart starts with, "I'm pretty picky about frozen dinners, especially those with meat in them." But, after tasting, they changed their mind on this Marie Callender's meal. "The beef tastes and feels like real beef and the veggies are great as well. I love the overall flavor but the gravy makes it taste really good." The brand's claims about this meal's texture and flavor seem to hold up when you consider that review — along with the many other positive takes.