Avoid Sad, Dry Roasted Broccoli With One Simple Solution

Broccoli is a vegetable that doesn't always get to be the star of the show flavor-wise. But bland-tasting broccoli doesn't have to be the norm and knowing how to bring out its top taste is pivotal. Whether you follow celebrity chef tips for the best outcomes or attempt to copy chain recipes for the best broccoli you've had, getting this vegetable done right takes technique. A combination of steam-roasting your broccoli in the oven is a game-changing tip to pay attention to.

Getting the balance right for a tender piece of broccoli that doesn't lose its texture and shape is all in combining cooking methods. Roasting your broccoli sometimes goes wrong because it becomes over-charred or there is a difference between the texture of the stalk and florets. Steam-roasting, on the other hand, is about maintaining even flavor and moisture while creating a tender bite of broccoli. Steaming is useful in keeping vegetables as soft as possible because the latent heat of vaporization traps steam, ensuring heat is well distributed throughout.

To make broccoli that is impressive, chop it up, spread it out on a baking tray, and season it, leaving it in the oven to roast for 10 minutes. Then, remove the baking sheet and cover the veggies in aluminum foil. The heat trapped by the foil also holds the flavors of the seasonings you added to the broccoli. Turn off the oven and place the covered baking sheet back in the oven to allow the residual heat to work its magic for five minutes before it's ready to serve.