Why Reddit Loves This Frozen Brand For Copycat McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwiches

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is a menu option that dates all the way back to 1965, and it was actually the first non-hamburger item added to McD's menu. It's simple enough – Alaskan pollock served on a steamed bun with American cheese and tartar sauce. It's one of the more controversial items on the McDonald's menu, perhaps due to being a seafood offering at an eatery otherwise focused on beef and chicken. That said, the Filet-O-Fish has a fanatical following, as around 300 million sandwiches are sold annually.

If you're one of the many Filet-O-Fish fans, we have good news. You can buy an almost identical version of the fish fillets at your nearest grocery store. Gorton's Beer Battered Fish Fillets are the real deal, according to Reddit. You can find them for around $6 to $7 at your grocery store – and that's for an 18-ounce portion that includes 10 fillets.

Gorton's says its fish fillets are coated in a batter made with draft beer, creating a crispy and flaky exterior. They are also prepared without fillers, artificial colors or flavors, and without hydrogenated oils. All of that creates a tasty frozen fish, and Reddit is here to testify to that.