Dollar Tree's $1.25 Thermal Bags Keep Food Warm Or Frozen For Hours

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Whether you're bringing food on an excursion or just want to store hot or cold food longer, you'll benefit from using a thermal bag — or keeping one in your car for grocery runs. If you're in the market to purchase one of these handy bags, Dollar Tree sells a budget-friendly Hot/Cold Thermal Bag for $1.25 that will hold your food's temperature for hours. Just consider how you'll use it to determine if it's the best value for your needs.

Dollar Tree is the place to shop if you're looking for kitchen essentials; the caveat is that for less expensive items, you may be taking a chance on quality. The Hot/Cold Thermal Bag from Dollar Tree has received mostly positive reviews from shoppers. One reviewer on Dollar Tree product page commented, "Awesome bags for keeping things hot or cold at a superior price," while another individual said, "Took a 10 hr flight and everything that was in the bag remained frozen!"

Sized at ​​16 inches wide and 21 inches high and weighing 1 ounce, the Hot/Cold Thermal Bag can replace bulky plastic coolers, making it convenient for transport. You can buy the bags individually in-store, but it appears that shoppers can't order bags individually online, though they are available online in 36-count packages. As an alternative, Amazon sells single-unit Superio Hot and Cold Insulated Bags in a similar size as the Dollar Tree thermal bag for around $9. So if you live near a Dollar Tree and it has individual Hot/Cold Thermal Bags in stock, you will find a great value. However, there are a couple of downsides to using this bag, depending on your long-term needs.