Dollar Tree's $1.25 Thermal Bags Keep Food Warm Or Frozen For Hours
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're bringing food on an excursion or just want to store hot or cold food longer, you'll benefit from using a thermal bag — or keeping one in your car for grocery runs. If you're in the market to purchase one of these handy bags, Dollar Tree sells a budget-friendly Hot/Cold Thermal Bag for $1.25 that will hold your food's temperature for hours. Just consider how you'll use it to determine if it's the best value for your needs.
Dollar Tree is the place to shop if you're looking for kitchen essentials; the caveat is that for less expensive items, you may be taking a chance on quality. The Hot/Cold Thermal Bag from Dollar Tree has received mostly positive reviews from shoppers. One reviewer on Dollar Tree product page commented, "Awesome bags for keeping things hot or cold at a superior price," while another individual said, "Took a 10 hr flight and everything that was in the bag remained frozen!"
Sized at 16 inches wide and 21 inches high and weighing 1 ounce, the Hot/Cold Thermal Bag can replace bulky plastic coolers, making it convenient for transport. You can buy the bags individually in-store, but it appears that shoppers can't order bags individually online, though they are available online in 36-count packages. As an alternative, Amazon sells single-unit Superio Hot and Cold Insulated Bags in a similar size as the Dollar Tree thermal bag for around $9. So if you live near a Dollar Tree and it has individual Hot/Cold Thermal Bags in stock, you will find a great value. However, there are a couple of downsides to using this bag, depending on your long-term needs.
A multi-purpose thermal bag with some limitations
There are varying opinions from people who have used the Dollar Tree thermal bag for work purposes, especially if it is used in a more demanding way. Many food delivery drivers on Reddit said that using a thermal bag to keep their food hot ensures their customers' satisfaction. However, some reviewers on a separate Reddit thread that had tried the Dollar Tree bag said it wasn't as durable as they had hoped, though some suggested it was a good deal for the price.
One challenge was that the fresh scent of the bag's interior diminished over multiple uses. One solution for keeping insulated bags sanitary for frequent use is wiping with anti-bacterial wipes or soapy water after each use to keep the bag clean. Though most thermal bag users won't necessarily need to worry as much, it's a good practice to maintain the cleanliness of the bag. One commenter on the r/DoorDash subreddit noted similarly, "Make sure to leave partially open/cracked so it won't steam/sweat too much and clean after shift."
If you're looking for something a bit smaller to insulate your food, you can turn the Trader Joe's mini cooler bag into a lunch tote by inserting a tray on the bottom to maintain the temperature of a smaller amount of food than you would use in the Dollar Tree thermal bag. If you're transporting a fairly large amount, however, the Dollar Tree thermal bag will likely do the trick, and for most people will do it well enough to be worth the investment.