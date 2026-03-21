Step Your Pancake Game All The Way Up And Make Them Tres Leches Style

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If you're looking to upgrade your basic buttermilk pancake recipe, why not give them a dessert-friendly twist inspired by one of your favorite Mexican desserts? Tres leches cake (or three milks cake) is a soft sponge cake drenched in a rich and creamy milk-based sauce. This signature topping usually consists of whole milk, sweetened condensed milk, and evaporated milk. Fortunately, the breakfast version of this authentic Mexican dessert is easy to prepare thanks to homemade or boxed pancake mix. All you need to do is make a batch of pancakes, prepare the signature tres leches sauce, and dress your pancakes just right at mealtime.

For starters, aim to keep your freshly-cooked pancakes warm between batches by placing them on a baking sheet in your oven set to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. In the meantime, combine your three milks. While evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk are necessary additions, feel free to swap out whole milk for heavy cream for a richer flavor and texture. You can also give your milk mixture a thicker consistency by reducing it over your stove ahead of time.

When your pancakes are ready to serve, poke holes into each one with a fork, stack them accordingly, and pour over your three-milk topping. The creamy sauce will drip down through the open holes of each pancake, giving them a moist consistency and sweet, vanilla-kissed taste.