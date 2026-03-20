Why This Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pod Ranked Dead Last In Our Taste Test
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Keurig coffee pods are more synonymous with convenience than quality — after all, any time you buy pre-ground coffee, you're missing out on the naturally complex flavors of coffee beans. However, some popular Keurig pod brands are still better than others, which is why Chowhound ranked nine common K-cup brands to determine which to reach for and which to avoid. The list included recognizable brands like Starbucks, McCafé, Krispy Kreme, and Dunkin'; but the best of the bunch was the Caribou Coffee Medium Roast, praised for being deep, rich, and delicious when enjoyed with a splash of milk. But naturally, there had to be a loser — and in this case, it was Folgers' Classic Roast.
The first adjective we used to describe this coffee was "gross," which is not a good place to start. Taken black, it was reminiscent of mud, and even the addition of dairy didn't help, whether that be milk or a flavored creamer. In fact, we were surprised to find that the sweetened creamer more or less vanished into the depths of the cup, as though flavor is an impossible feat in a Folgers K-cup coffee. Ultimately, it was deemed only worth drinking in the event of a coffee-apocalypse, and you should attempt stomaching it solely if it's the last option left on Earth.
The best part of waking up is not a Folgers K-cup
In addition to the Classic Roast K-cups, Folgers makes flavored K-cups (including Buttery Caramel and French Vanilla); decaf and half-caff options; and specialty blends such as the Colombian, 1850 line, and Mardi Gras blends. Judging from reviews on the Folgers website, the two most well-received options are the Colombian coffee (made with 100% Arabica coffee beans) and the Black Silk K-cups, a dark roast option optimized for a bold, smooth flavor. However, these flavors boast a 4.5-star and a 4.7-star rating respectively, while the Classic Roast pods sit at 4.6 stars. So, given how much we disliked those, we might approach the others with caution as well.
But perhaps this is a good time to remember that taste is subjective, and many people enjoy their cups of Folgers — K-cup or otherwise. In a Reddit thread asking why people like Folgers so much (particularly those of an older generation), commenters were quick to point out that nostalgia and habit can be key considerations when buying coffee. If you grew up drinking a particular brand of coffee, you may still prefer it even as you come to recognize it may not be the best in terms of quality. However, price is also a common factor when it comes to buying brands like Folgers, and K-cups are not known for being the most economical way to get your daily dose of java. So if you're a proud Folgers drinker, switching to K-cups just doesn't seem like the way to go.