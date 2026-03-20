Why This Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pod Ranked Dead Last In Our Taste Test

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Keurig coffee pods are more synonymous with convenience than quality — after all, any time you buy pre-ground coffee, you're missing out on the naturally complex flavors of coffee beans. However, some popular Keurig pod brands are still better than others, which is why Chowhound ranked nine common K-cup brands to determine which to reach for and which to avoid. The list included recognizable brands like Starbucks, McCafé, Krispy Kreme, and Dunkin'; but the best of the bunch was the Caribou Coffee Medium Roast, praised for being deep, rich, and delicious when enjoyed with a splash of milk. But naturally, there had to be a loser — and in this case, it was Folgers' Classic Roast.

The first adjective we used to describe this coffee was "gross," which is not a good place to start. Taken black, it was reminiscent of mud, and even the addition of dairy didn't help, whether that be milk or a flavored creamer. In fact, we were surprised to find that the sweetened creamer more or less vanished into the depths of the cup, as though flavor is an impossible feat in a Folgers K-cup coffee. Ultimately, it was deemed only worth drinking in the event of a coffee-apocalypse, and you should attempt stomaching it solely if it's the last option left on Earth.