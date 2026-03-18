Absolutely Hate Cabbage? Trying It This Way May Change Your Mind
Cabbage can be a polarizing vegetable. Many people love cabbage for its taste, versatility, and health benefits, including its high fiber content and vitamins C and K. But like cilantro — which even chefs like Julia Child and Ina Garten disliked — many people just can't stand it. If you fall into that category, you might want to try a different approach to the way you eat it.
Pickling might just be your savior when it comes to appreciating cabbage — a gateway of sorts into the world of this cruciferous vegetable. Pickling food is a tradition with deep roots. Archaeologists have discovered evidence that people were pickling food as far back as 2400 B.C. Since that time it has been used as a method of preserving food that has been perfected to create delicious dishes from super-crunchy homemade pickles to a classic napa cabbage kimchi.
Pickling is easy and doesn't take a lot of time — you only need 24 hours. Shred your cabbage, then cover it with a mixture of cold water, vinegar, and salt and let it sit for a day. The pickling process will help dull the strong flavor of cabbage that turns some people off, and the cold water keeps the leaves nice and crispy so you still get that satisfying crunch when you eat it. Even if you're already fond of cabbage, this technique will make you fall in love with this underrated veggie all over again.
Variations on pickled cabbage and how to use them
Many people are averse to cabbage because of its flavor, texture, smell, or possibly just its reputation as a boring vegetable. But pickling not only helps resolve many of these issues, it turns cabbage into a versatile ingredient that you can use countless ways. You can have fun with the recipe by adding other ingredients to season it differently, such as pepper, celery seed, and chopped celery or bell peppers. Adding sugar will give it a sweetness while experimenting with different types of vinegar (red or white wine vinegar, cider vinegar, or even a cooking sherry) lets you play with the flavors you can create with pickled cabbage.
You can elevate pickled cabbage even further by incorporating other veggies like carrots, radishes, onions, and broccoli to create a beautiful contrast of color, flavor, and texture and eat them together as a refreshing, crunchy salad. Use it to add texture and flavor to other dishes like tacos, hot dogs, or burgers. Kimchi, a common Korean side dish that incorporates pickled, fermented cabbage along with spicy seasonings, can be added to fried rice, soup, and even spaghetti.