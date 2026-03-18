Absolutely Hate Cabbage? Trying It This Way May Change Your Mind

Cabbage can be a polarizing vegetable. Many people love cabbage for its taste, versatility, and health benefits, including its high fiber content and vitamins C and K. But like cilantro — which even chefs like Julia Child and Ina Garten disliked — many people just can't stand it. If you fall into that category, you might want to try a different approach to the way you eat it.

Pickling might just be your savior when it comes to appreciating cabbage — a gateway of sorts into the world of this cruciferous vegetable. Pickling food is a tradition with deep roots. Archaeologists have discovered evidence that people were pickling food as far back as 2400 B.C. Since that time it has been used as a method of preserving food that has been perfected to create delicious dishes from super-crunchy homemade pickles to a classic napa cabbage kimchi.

Pickling is easy and doesn't take a lot of time — you only need 24 hours. Shred your cabbage, then cover it with a mixture of cold water, vinegar, and salt and let it sit for a day. The pickling process will help dull the strong flavor of cabbage that turns some people off, and the cold water keeps the leaves nice and crispy so you still get that satisfying crunch when you eat it. Even if you're already fond of cabbage, this technique will make you fall in love with this underrated veggie all over again.