7 Foods You Should Always Avoid Storing In Plastic Containers

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As home cooks, ditching our plastic food storage containers might be the smartest move there is. We get how convenient they are, especially when you fancy meal-prepping or indulge in GrubHub once a week. But synthetic containers just aren't doing us — and our beloved foods — any favors. In fact, there are certain times when plastic exacerbates common storage mistakes, leading to spoiled, comprised foods.

When it comes to all foods, converging with plastic inspires chemical cross-over — bisphenol A (BPA) found in certain plastics and resins can be absorbed directly into the contents we eat and possibly cause harmful effects on the body. But health concerns aside, plastic storage containers can also be more of a hassle than necessary. Smellier dishes are notorious for trace odors, for example, while other ingredients stain or bleed into surfaces, requiring a miracle to scrub out. Even with containers that are safe to reheat (BPA-free), all that wear and tear can still foster abrasions, leading to unhygienic conditions for future leftovers we wish to stash down the line.

Below, we'll uncover what foods shouldn't mix with plastic and provide alternative methods you can utilize to maintain a fresher, healthier kitchen set-up. Four experts in the nutritional field have chimed in, with picks ranging from refrigerated condiments to cupboard essentials. Here are seven foods you should always avoid storing in plastic containers.