Try Kimchi Instead Of Coleslaw For Your Next Pulled Pork Sandwich

If you're a fan of zingy flavors, you probably already love kimchi. This tangy, fermented Korean side dish is the perfect spicy ramen ingredient, snack, and sandwich topping. Swap out the usual coleslaw on your pulled pork sammies for kimchi and thank us later! Both toppings are cabbage-based, and often include other veggies like carrots, but that's where the similarities end. While coleslaw offers creaminess and mild tang, kimchi takes it up a notch with its vibrant crunch, complex spice, and savory fermented depth.

Kimchi works particularly well as a coleslaw substitute because it keeps the essential tangy, crunchy element that balances the richness of slow-cooked or smoked pork. But unlike coleslaw, kimchi brings heat and umami, making each bite more exciting. Plus, kimchi is loaded with probiotics, offering health benefits that make your sandwich as nutritious as it is delicious.

This flavor-packed swap isn't without precedent. Though kimchi is a common side dish (banchan), it's often served alongside savory meats like bulgogi or even on grilled cheese! It's no secret that kimchi pairs perfectly with gooey cheese and robust meats, and pulled pork is no exception.

Whether you're making easy slow-cooker pulled pork or grilling outdoors, adding kimchi is an easy way to elevate your pulled pork sandwich. It's tangy, spicy, and a total flavor upgrade — perfect for those who love bold, innovative food!