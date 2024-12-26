Try Kimchi Instead Of Coleslaw For Your Next Pulled Pork Sandwich
If you're a fan of zingy flavors, you probably already love kimchi. This tangy, fermented Korean side dish is the perfect spicy ramen ingredient, snack, and sandwich topping. Swap out the usual coleslaw on your pulled pork sammies for kimchi and thank us later! Both toppings are cabbage-based, and often include other veggies like carrots, but that's where the similarities end. While coleslaw offers creaminess and mild tang, kimchi takes it up a notch with its vibrant crunch, complex spice, and savory fermented depth.
Kimchi works particularly well as a coleslaw substitute because it keeps the essential tangy, crunchy element that balances the richness of slow-cooked or smoked pork. But unlike coleslaw, kimchi brings heat and umami, making each bite more exciting. Plus, kimchi is loaded with probiotics, offering health benefits that make your sandwich as nutritious as it is delicious.
This flavor-packed swap isn't without precedent. Though kimchi is a common side dish (banchan), it's often served alongside savory meats like bulgogi or even on grilled cheese! It's no secret that kimchi pairs perfectly with gooey cheese and robust meats, and pulled pork is no exception.
Whether you're making easy slow-cooker pulled pork or grilling outdoors, adding kimchi is an easy way to elevate your pulled pork sandwich. It's tangy, spicy, and a total flavor upgrade — perfect for those who love bold, innovative food!
Build the ultimate kimchi pulled pork sandwich
Adding kimchi to pulled pork sandwiches is super simple and even more delicious. Pair smoky, melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork with sweet barbecue sauce to set the stage for hearty, savory flavor. To complement the flavors of kimchi, experiment with using soy sauce or hoisin sauce as well. Use store-bought kimchi for efficiency, or whip it up yourself at home with cabbage, garlic, ginger, fish sauce, chili flakes, and other veggies like carrots or radishes.
For the base, opt for a sturdy bread like brioche (a touch of sweetness in the bread will only complement all these flavors) to keep everything intact. Then, pile on the kimchi. Its natural crunch and tang perfectly balance the pork's richness, while its spicy kick adds a bold contrast. Unlike coleslaw, which is creamy and mild, kimchi brings layers of complex heat and umami to your sandwich.
To round it out, consider adding a touch of creaminess to complement the heat — think sriracha mayo, garlic aioli, or even a soft fried egg. Kimchi grilled cheese is super popular, so why not melt some mozzarella or cheddar on top? For a fresh twist, toss in a few pickled vegetables or fresh herbs, like cilantro. This combination delivers a sandwich with incredible depth, balance, and major crunch in every bite. Skip the predictable coleslaw and try something new with kimchi.