Where Do Bakeries Get Their Supplies?

Bakeries use lots of ingredients to create the goodies that are perched behind each glass case. Flour, sugar, butter, and eggs are probably the most important staples, but bakers also need yeast, baking powder, chocolate, spices, fruits, and nuts in order to make a variety of sweet and savory pastries, cakes, and breads. In addition to ingredients, every bakery also needs other supplies to keep the operation running smoothly like parchment paper, pastry bags, cake boxes, and baking equipment. So where do bakeries get all of these supplies? The answer hinges quite a bit on the size of the bakery and the types of products it sells.

Most bakeries use a combination of bulk food wholesalers and distributors, restaurant suppliers or warehouses, and local or regional specialty suppliers. Smaller, independent bakeries may also stock up on ingredients from grocery stores like Costco and others source ingredients from local farmers and other small-scale producers. When most of us think of the word bakery, the picture in our mind is usually of a small space with cakes and croissants. A bakery can mean a lot of different things, however. Some bakeries are, indeed, small, neighborhood shops that bake fresh pastries and bread each morning. Others are much larger and produce specialty products (just bread, for example) in huge quantities that are sold directly to restaurants and grocery stores. Even small-scale bakeries tend to specialize, with some focusing on laminated items like croissants, while others make only custom cakes, for instance.