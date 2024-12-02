The Baking Product That's Your Secret Weapon To Stress-Free Cakes

Home bakers the world over have suffered tear-jerking defeat when turning out their freshly-baked cakes, only to have their delectable treat fall out in clumps with half of it sticking to the pan. Even after you diligently greased and floured as well as Alton Brown, making sure every nook and cranny was covered (including yourself!), a fickle or too-moist batter can result in unappetizing clumps of flour sticking to your painstakingly-crafted cake. It's time for an altogether different tactic, a product called PME Release-a-Cake Spray.

PME (Precision Machining Engineers) is a London-based company that's been around since 1956. Though typically providing engineering solutions for industrial problems, PME started making cake decorating products after the military, specifically the UK Catering Corp division, requested 2,000 stainless steel royal icing rulers. Now they make thousands of cake decorating products, both edible and non-edible, including their new Release-a-Cake Spray, which also comes in a liquid form.