Wine Sampling At Olive Garden: Does A Limit Exist?

Let's be honest. We don't go to Olive Garden for a fine dining Italian experience. It has a bit of an over-the-top Italian theme, but we know what to expect: affordable and serviceable Italian food. Yet there are some aspects of the Olive Garden experience that really set it apart in a good way.

You probably know about the never-ending soup or salad with breadsticks. Order an entree and you can get as many breadsticks as you want. The chain also occasionally offers a never-ending pasta bowl. But the Olive Garden perk we just learned about might beat them all. Depending on location, you might be able to score 25-cent wine samplings in 1-ounce portions. In some states, the casual dining chain will actually allow you to try the wine for free.

When we first heard about this incredible deal, we were a bit skeptical. But according to Jaime Bunker, senior vice president of marketing at Olive Garden (via USA Today), the restaurant chain does indeed serve highly discounted wine samples starting at 25 cents. Bunker also said customers over 21 can sample a "few" different wines but didn't clarify an exact amount. For further evidence, a TikTok user posted a video of a wine sampling with her friends.