Is Prime Rib More Affordable At Texas Roadhouse Or Logan's?
Does it get any more luxurious and decadent than a juicy restaurant prime rib? It's a menu item that, if available, can be hard to resist — especially for red meat lovers. The prime rib is a classic steakhouse option that is often replicated but not always perfected. That said, even larger chains have figured out how to make a pretty good prime rib. Among them, two of the more prominent chains with this coveted cut on the menu include Texas Roadhouse and Logan's Roadhouse.
That leads to the question: In the prime rib wars, who offers the better deal between Texas Roadhouse and Logan's? Of course, prices can vary by location. But in our research, it appears the clear winner here in terms of price is Texas Roadhouse. How much you'll pay for prime rib at Texas Roadhouse depends on size; a 12-ounce cut costs $24.99, a 14-ounce cut sells for $27.99, and a 16-ounce will set you back $29.99 — all of which come with the option of au jus, horseradish, or creamy horseradish sauce and two sides.
At Logan's Roadhouse, you're much more limited in your prime rib options. The steakhouse only serves this menu item Friday through Sunday, and you'll have no choices on size, as Logan's only offers a 13-ounce cut, which also comes with two sides. For around $36, it's a good bit pricier than even Texas Roadhouse's larger cuts.
The most affordable prime rib in the steakhouse chain industry
In terms of quality, however, a handful of customers online think Logan's is the winner here, despite the higher cost. "I love Logan's Prime Rib, last time I went to Texas Roadhouse, the Prime Rib tasted like ham," one Facebook user says. That said, Texas Roadhouse fans would definitely disagree. "The consistency of Texas Roadhouse prime rib is unmatched. It's always tender, flavorful and doesn't break the bank. Pretty hard to beat for a chain honestly," a fan on Reddit says.
For what it's worth, Texas Roadhouse also beats out Outback Steakhouse on price. Outback offers a 12-ounce and 16-ounce prime rib for $29.99 and $33.99. Staying in the steakhouse chain universe, Longhorn Steakhouse doesn't have prime rib on its menu. But some smaller, more upscale chains offer this tender cut. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill sells a prime rib for $41.95 on Saturday and Sunday only. And J Alexander's has a well-reviewed prime rib for $43.
So, overall, not only does Texas Roadhouse beat out Logan's Roadhouse on the price of prime rib but it's also the most affordable option of any steakhouse chain around. A nice quality cut of slow-roasted meat at a fair price will keep customers coming back. And, as the most popular steakhouse chain in the U.S., it seems Texas Roadhouse has figured that out.