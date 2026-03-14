Is Prime Rib More Affordable At Texas Roadhouse Or Logan's?

Does it get any more luxurious and decadent than a juicy restaurant prime rib? It's a menu item that, if available, can be hard to resist — especially for red meat lovers. The prime rib is a classic steakhouse option that is often replicated but not always perfected. That said, even larger chains have figured out how to make a pretty good prime rib. Among them, two of the more prominent chains with this coveted cut on the menu include Texas Roadhouse and Logan's Roadhouse.

That leads to the question: In the prime rib wars, who offers the better deal between Texas Roadhouse and Logan's? Of course, prices can vary by location. But in our research, it appears the clear winner here in terms of price is Texas Roadhouse. How much you'll pay for prime rib at Texas Roadhouse depends on size; a 12-ounce cut costs $24.99, a 14-ounce cut sells for $27.99, and a 16-ounce will set you back $29.99 — all of which come with the option of au jus, horseradish, or creamy horseradish sauce and two sides.

At Logan's Roadhouse, you're much more limited in your prime rib options. The steakhouse only serves this menu item Friday through Sunday, and you'll have no choices on size, as Logan's only offers a 13-ounce cut, which also comes with two sides. For around $36, it's a good bit pricier than even Texas Roadhouse's larger cuts.