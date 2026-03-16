Make 5-Minute Lemon Frosting With 3 Ingredients You Already Have

If you need a way to elevate the flavor of cream cheese frosting and turn it into a sophisticated, crowd-pleasing delight, look no further than the almighty lemon. Cream cheese and lemons are practically made for each other, with their mutual tanginess acting as a bridge between creamy textures and bright acidity, creating a beautiful balance of flavors. Add a healthy dose of powdered sugar to the mix, and you have a three-ingredient recipe for a fast, delicious frosting that pairs with (almost) everything.

After all, it's the perfect way to add an extra burst of citrusy flavor to lemon cake, and it serves as inspiration for a new spin on cinnamon rolls. While most basic cream cheese recipes call for butter in addition to cream cheese to help stabilize the frosting, it's not always necessary, as the powdered sugar is also a stabilizer. All that's really needed to achieve that signature creamy, light texture is to make sure your cream cheese is room temperature before you begin blending everything, ensuring it's soft enough to mix.

To get the most intense flavor possible, this three-ingredient frosting uses both the zest and juice of one lemon. The juice adds moisture and tartness, while the oils in the zest bring that signature lemony brightness from the essential oils present in the peel. Once combined in a stand mixer with the cream cheese and powdered sugar, it takes just a matter of minutes to create a rich, silky, beautifully aerated lemon cream cheese frosting.