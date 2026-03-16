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When it comes to making french fries, there's a few different tiers to oil that'll give your fries flavor. Your standard vegetable oil is pretty neutral, which is why beef tallow is often recommended as a step up for its richer and, unsurprisingly, beefier taste. And some oils that might seem flavorful, like olive oil, are a bad idea because they burn too easily due to a low smoke point. But there may be a lesser-known option that's a cut above beef tallow: goose fat.

Somewhat more common in Europe, and particularly in French cuisine, goose fat is often recommended for roasting potatoes and other veggies. It helps food achieve a notably crisp exterior and can handle a relatively high cooking temperature while also imparting a richer, deeper flavor than plain old vegetable oils.

What does goose fat taste like? It's less meaty than bold beef tallow, with a hint of sweetness, so it arguably lets potatoes shine a bit more. But goose fat also helps for texture, giving potatoes a crispy golden exterior while the inside stays fluffy — a formidable contrast. There's room to debate whether tallow or goose fat is superior — some may prefer the bolder taste of tallow, but for perfectly balanced and rich potatoes, there's a strong argument for goose fat.