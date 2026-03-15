Why Bartenders Hate This Common Request
Have you ever ordered a cocktail and lamented at, what looks like, an unfair ice-to-alcohol ratio? You're not alone, other drinkers have felt the same, like they've been cheated out of a cocktail they paid good money for by a load of ice taking up all the empty space. But the truth is a little more complex than that and actually asking for less ice isn't the hack you might think it is. In reality, it is one of those requests that drives the people behind the bar a little crazy.
I worked in bars and pubs all throughout my 20s and requests for less ice were incredibly common. Now, granted, sometimes people may be avoiding ice for other reasons, such as teeth sensitivity, but there is also the prevalent myth — perpetuated by social media — that less ice means more space for booze. But this is indeed just a myth. Most of the most popular cocktails of all time are actually crafted using specific ratios of spirits and mixers, which are measured out by the bartender behind the bar with a little device called a jigger. Even if you ask for less ice, you'll still get the same amount of alcohol in your cocktail ... the issue now is your cocktail will be more diluted and will warm up faster than it would have before.
Ice is part of how cocktails are designed
Most cocktails are specifically designed to be served cold, and so the ice is not just there to fill empty space — it has a very specific role in how a cocktail tastes and feels. You may also be surprised to learn the more ice in your glass, the less time it takes to melt and dilute your drink. Lots of ice keeps the whole glass cold but add only a few rogue cubes into warmer liquid and you'll see them disappear faster for it. It's actually not in your best interest to ask for less ice, as you could end up with a cocktail that is waterier and more lukewarm, which isn't pleasant to drink.
When you are trained in cocktails, you learn different drinks are designed around different types of ice. For example, more spirit-heavy cocktails, like old fashioneds, use large cubes that melt slowly, whereas the clever reason tropical cocktails like mojitos use crushed ice is because it dilutes the heavier syrups faster. Truthfully, from a retired bartender herself, if you want a stronger drink that doesn't compromise on quality, you're much better off asking your bartender to add an extra shot. The look of disdain you get when you ask for less ice is not because bartenders mind making complex cocktails (they don't) or taking specific orders, it's just because they want to serve cocktails the way they were designed to be enjoyed.