Why Bartenders Hate This Common Request

Have you ever ordered a cocktail and lamented at, what looks like, an unfair ice-to-alcohol ratio? You're not alone, other drinkers have felt the same, like they've been cheated out of a cocktail they paid good money for by a load of ice taking up all the empty space. But the truth is a little more complex than that and actually asking for less ice isn't the hack you might think it is. In reality, it is one of those requests that drives the people behind the bar a little crazy.

I worked in bars and pubs all throughout my 20s and requests for less ice were incredibly common. Now, granted, sometimes people may be avoiding ice for other reasons, such as teeth sensitivity, but there is also the prevalent myth — perpetuated by social media — that less ice means more space for booze. But this is indeed just a myth. Most of the most popular cocktails of all time are actually crafted using specific ratios of spirits and mixers, which are measured out by the bartender behind the bar with a little device called a jigger. Even if you ask for less ice, you'll still get the same amount of alcohol in your cocktail ... the issue now is your cocktail will be more diluted and will warm up faster than it would have before.