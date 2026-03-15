Pot Roast Is More Affordable When You Swap Beef Chuck For This Cut Of Meat — Your Family Will Never Know The Difference!

A pot roast, in all its warm, hearty glory, is the perfect comfort food to make for a crowd. Whether you have family in town or are meal prepping for two, this dish is a crowd-pleasing favorite thanks in large part to its customizability. There's a reason most pot roast recipes list vague ingredients like stewing meat — what you add to the pot is totally up to you. While beef chuck is a standard choice, you shouldn't be afraid to deviate from the script, because there are ways to make pot roast more affordable without sacrificing flavor. If you're ready to swap out the beef chuck, try using pork shoulder instead.

Once cooked low and slow, the ever-versatile pork shoulder becomes mouth-wateringly tender, just like beef chuck. There's a reason this is the go-to cut for pulled pork! It's a juicy, flavorful cut of pork that is perfect for barbecue beginners. However, pork shoulder is usually way more affordable than beef. For reference, beef chuck can sell for a little over $9 a pound at Walmart, while pork shoulder retails for less than $2 a pound. All of this makes pork shoulder one of the perfect cuts of meat for a stew. If you're ready to buy, remember that this cut goes by many names. You might see shoulder labeled as pork butt, Boston butt, or picnic roast, among other things.