Sonny And Cher's Famous Pasta Sauce Swaps Ground Beef For Something Better

On the "Table Manners" podcast (via YouTube), Cher emphasized the longevity of this dish in her repertoire, sharing that she learned to make it from Sonny's mother. And in true Sicilian mother fashion, there is no recipe — everything is done to taste. Cher said she adds each of the ingredients and then brings it to a high, before reducing to a simmer, and then goes back to see "have I done a good job. What am I missing?" The hosts ask if she tastes the sauce as she goes, and she seems taken aback. "Of course," she exclaims. "How can you do it without tasting?" At that point, she adds more of whatever is lacking, noting it's most often mushrooms because she never adds enough. The host notes that it sounds almost like a chicken cacciatore, but in sauce form.

The conversation then turns to Cher's pasta of choice, which is angel hair. This shape is divisive amongst the hosts and clearly the broader public, as some claim angel hair is a misstep because it can quickly go mushy. But Cher is clear in her appreciation, declaring, "I like it, but nobody else does." So if you're looking to step up a basic tomato sauce, take a page from Cher's chicken-focused staple and use what you like. It's also helpful to keep in mind these homemade pasta sauce tips: incorporating fresh ingredients, adding a Parmesan rind, and using canned San Marzano tomatoes.