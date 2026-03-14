Forget White Rice: Bring This High-Fiber Grain To The Dinner Table Instead

When you need a simple side dish to pair with whole roasted chicken or pan-fried steak, white rice may be your preferred accompaniment due to its mild taste and fast-cooking capabilities. While this popular, basic grain may be a surefire crowd-pleaser, to up the nutritional content of your meals on the whole, consider swapping out white rice for black rice.

While there are many types of rice you're probably familiar with, such as brown, basmati, and jasmine, black rice has a more elusive quality. Commonly known as forbidden rice, black rice has a nuttier flavor and heartier texture compared to other well-known varieties. While there's no doubt you've seen black rice in the dry goods aisle of your neighborhood supermarket, you probably purchase white rice time and again for comfort and familiarity. However, black rice is loaded with fiber and comes with a host of additional health benefits.

Rice is a whole grain that contains three edible parts: the bran, germ, and endosperm. Unlike white rice, which has the bran and germ removed, black rice has all three components and contains much more fiber per serving. Fiber not only improves digestion, but prevents blood sugar spikes, stabilizes blood pressure and cholesterol, and helps you feel fuller for longer. Fiber aside, there's more than one reason you may want to ditch your basic stovetop white rice for this darker, high-fiber grain.