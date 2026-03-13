Try These 5 Traditional Single Pot Still Irish Whiskeys To Get In The St. Patrick's Day Spirit

In Ireland, the single pot still method is considered the most traditional way to make whiskey. By law, it must come from a single distiller and be made with at least 30% malted and unmalted barley. It can include up to 5% of other grains, such as rye, oats, and wheat (the law may be changing soon to allow up to 30% of other grains). Like other Irish whiskey styles, it's often triple distilled for smoothness — unlike Scottish whisky, which is traditionally distilled only twice. The resulting Irish whiskey is creamy, spicy, and full bodied.

It all started back in 1785, when the British crown began taxing malted barley and quick-thinking Irish distillers started adding unmalted barley into their mashbills to get around the new law. While there are some popular Irish brands, including Bushmills (which is often considered the oldest distillery in the world), and Tullamore D.E.W., that don't make a single pot still expression, there are plenty of others that do. Since St. Patrick's Day celebrates all things Irish, here are five whiskies made in this very Irish manner that are worth their weight in gold.