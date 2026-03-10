Meet Frog Balls: The Southern Way To Make Brussels Sprouts 10 Times Better
Brussels sprouts are one of those vegetables that easily divide even the most pro-vegetable room, but there is a Southern pickling trick that might just win over the staunchest haters. While the name "frog balls" don't sound the most appetizing, it is just a funny nickname for pickled Brussels sprouts (thanks to their appearance), an approach that turns them from familiar and a little predictable to punchy and more-ish bites.
In Southern kitchens, and around the world, pickling has a long history both as a means to preserve fresh food and a way to add a little sharp contrast to otherwise heavy meals. And while pickled cucumbers are the go-to, the truth is you can actually pickle everything and anything, from green beans and okra to carrots and peppers. And even the rather divisive Brussels sprouts (not to be confused with baby cabbages) are well suited to the pickling process. Pickling them will give you a totally different experience to the boiled or steamed sprouts we all grew up being told we had to finish. Instead of soft and tender, they'll be firm with a tangy bite –- feeling a little closer to an olive than cabbage in a way –- making them a really fun way to rethink this vegetable. This method also reduces that infamous bitterness and gives the sprouts a salty, spicy edge instead.
Tips for making frog balls at home and how to serve them
If you want to try making frog balls at home, it's relatively easy, but there are a few techniques to help them turn out as spectacular as possible. First, properly clean and prep the Brussels sprouts, and slice any larger ones in half so that the brine can properly seep in. Some recipes suggest that giving the sprouts a quick blanch before packing them into jars will help with flavor, color, and texture. You only have to give them a quick dip in boiling water and then shock them in an ice bath to stop the cooking process. They will stay bright and firm after being blanched, but will also become more tender and less bitter. When they've cooled down, you simply pack them into your airtight pickling jar with a vinegar brine and any aromatics you enjoy best — think garlic, diced onion, jalapeño slices, mustard seed, peppercorn, and dill.
They'll take a little time to develop, so store them in a cool and dark place for at least 24 hours to let the pickling brine work its magic. And once ready, they'll be at your fingertips to add a little tang to salads and charcuterie boards, or to use as a creative garnish in your next bloody Mary. Their sharp and punchy flavor pairs naturally with lots of savory dishes, and this is an easy way to ensure everyone in the house can get onboard with eating Brussels sprouts.