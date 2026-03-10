Meet Frog Balls: The Southern Way To Make Brussels Sprouts 10 Times Better

Brussels sprouts are one of those vegetables that easily divide even the most pro-vegetable room, but there is a Southern pickling trick that might just win over the staunchest haters. While the name "frog balls" don't sound the most appetizing, it is just a funny nickname for pickled Brussels sprouts (thanks to their appearance), an approach that turns them from familiar and a little predictable to punchy and more-ish bites.

In Southern kitchens, and around the world, pickling has a long history both as a means to preserve fresh food and a way to add a little sharp contrast to otherwise heavy meals. And while pickled cucumbers are the go-to, the truth is you can actually pickle everything and anything, from green beans and okra to carrots and peppers. And even the rather divisive Brussels sprouts (not to be confused with baby cabbages) are well suited to the pickling process. Pickling them will give you a totally different experience to the boiled or steamed sprouts we all grew up being told we had to finish. Instead of soft and tender, they'll be firm with a tangy bite –- feeling a little closer to an olive than cabbage in a way –- making them a really fun way to rethink this vegetable. This method also reduces that infamous bitterness and gives the sprouts a salty, spicy edge instead.