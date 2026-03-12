This Miami Michelin-Starred Restaurant Flies In Fresh Fish From Japan Daily

If Texas is the capital of barbecue, then it's fitting to say that Japan can most likely be considered the capital of fresh, sushi-quality fish. Tokyo is home to some of the busiest and biggest fish markets on Earth, filled with tourists and auctioneers selling some of the largest and freshest tuna in the world. So if you're a chef who's willing and able to get your hands on this precious fish, you have a world-class product to work with.

Surrounded by open waters, Miami restaurants are no stranger to fresh fish. But there's one-Michelin starred restaurant goes the extra mile — quite literally — to source its seafood products from the waters of Japan. Shingo is a 14-seat omakase experience led by Shingo Akikuni, a pro chef who has given us exclusive tips for eating sushi. All of the restaurant's ingredients are sourced locally in Florida or flown in from Japan every day. That's commitment — and, based on reviews, the quality shows.

Shingo was first awarded its Michelin star in 2024 and retained the prestigious ranking in 2025. The sushi restaurant receives high praise from its customers too, as even notoriously negative Yelpers give Shingo a 4.8 rating out of 5. "From the moment you walk through the linen curtain, Shingo feels calm, elegant, and intimate, like a hidden gem in Tokyo," one Yelp reviewer said. A Google reviewer commented, "Hands down one of the best meals I have ever had. Absolutely transcendent. Well worth the money."