Take Fried Chicken From Good To Great With One Simple Swap

When it comes to classy comfort foods, it seems like no occasion is the wrong one to serve up a platter of classic, crispy fried chicken. It's the perfect choice for the first cookout of summer, weekends in autumn when the rain keeps you inside, or even as the centerpiece at a cozy holiday dinner party. Not only is it a well-known crowd-pleaser, there's also a handful of simple and tasty ingredient swaps that take your fried chicken to the next level for any occasion.

Some of these swaps involve the expected boost in seasoning or creative crumb coating, but adding a dollop of sour cream to the batter is the true secret to fabulous fried chicken. It not only brings tangy flavor, but also infuses your chicken with moisture, ensuring it remains juicy and succulent during the frying process. Simply swap sour cream for buttermilk in our classic recipe (or your own favorite) to create a slightly thicker, richer batter that clings beautifully to your chicken.

This style of batter is also a fantastic marinade for your chicken, as the sour cream helps tenderize the meat, breaking down its fibers for a softer, tender texture and allowing flavors to sink deeply into the meat. Simply arrange your chicken pieces in a glass casserole dish and pour the seasoned batter over them, refrigerating for up to eight hours before you intend to fry them. You don't have to marinate them overnight, but you should give them at least an hour to allow flavors to develop properly.