5 Air Fryer Brands With Better Features Than Ninja
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're in the market for your first air fryer or considering purchasing an upgrade, make sure you know these 10 air fryer myths you need to stop believing. With much fanfare around its latest dual-basket products like the Foodi and updated glass systems on the Crispi and Crispi Pro, Ninja has undoubtedly carved out a significant place for itself in the market. While these products often end up on best seller lists, there are many other brands and models with better features to consider.
When it comes to style, Ninja products are generally neutral — often available in black and stainless steel. This consistency might be nice for some, but you may find yourself looking for more stylistically interesting options. Additionally, while Ninja products aren't the most expensive on the market, they can still seem a bit costly compared to similar alternatives. And although Ninja seems to offer a design for nearly every type of cook, its oven-style air fryers don't always rank as well against competitor models.
For those trying to reduce the amount of forever chemicals, otherwise known as PFAS, you'll want to ditch Ninja products that are vague about chemical coatings. The Crispi, for example, claims to avoid forever chemicals by using a fully glass system. But it turns out, the base heat plate is coated in an undisclosed material – leading customers to believe it could be Teflon-adjacent. And for those who are new to the risks of PFAS, it's good to remember these five things to know about forever chemicals in your kitchen.
Our Place
Our Place's Wonder Oven Pro is a stylistically interesting air fryer option that comes in a few distinct colors. You can grab this item in colors like blue salt, cream, char, and even "spice," a limited-edition terracotta-pink shade. That sets it apart from many Ninja models that only come in black and stainless steel. This product is not only aesthetically interesting, but it's also compact. It features six cooking methods, including a unique steam infusion feature.
For those avoiding PFAS, this is also a great option as it is entirely free of forever chemical coatings. The heating elements are comprised of stainless steel, offering an even cook that is swift and reliable. Our Place also offers a range of additional oven essentials that further elevate your experience. You can try the item for 100 days and return it if it's not for you, which is helpful considering it also comes with a one-year warranty.
You can grab either the compact version with a 13-quart capacity or the larger oven with a 31-quart capacity. Either way, this air fryer and toaster oven combo can handle most cooking and reheating tasks while still looking chic on your countertop. Receiving 4.5 stars from over 5,000 reviews, the Wonder Oven Pro is a reliable fan favorite.
Get the Our Place Wonder Oven Pro compact for $185 or the larger oven for $349 on Amazon.
Instant Pot
The Vortex Plus Air Fryer by Instant Pot has been notably recommended by Serious Eats and America's Test Kitchen. Though aligned with many standard, classic air fryer options, it only comes in one color: stainless steel. With a basket that serves up to four people, this model is a bit smaller than some competitors but seems more efficient. You can also get this model in an even more compact 4-quart size.
It is also one of the few air fryers that beep halfway through the cooking process to remind you to flip your food. The Vortex Plus is consistent and great for all kinds of dishes, including wings, roasted veggies, fries, and other unexpected foods to throw in the air fryer. It offers a user-friendly experience and has more cooking options than most Ninja models. The system is very intuitive with six cooking options: bake, broil, reheat, dehydrate, air fry, and roast.
In addition to automatic features that assist with the cooking process, the Vortex Plus also cooks faster than most models. As you begin preheating, it also prompts you to add the food inside. It is also easy to clean, as you can easily pop the basket into the dishwasher. Users also appreciate Instant Pot's combined pressure cooker and air fryer. Customers on Reddit share that the Instant Pot version outshines Ninja's similar product. One user reported that their Ninja appliance stopped working just within the warranty period, and the company replaced it with an air fryer.
Get the Instant Pot 6QT Vortex Plus Air Fryer on Amazon for $149.95.
Typhur
Unlike any Ninja product, the Typhur Dome 2 features a self-cleaning function. So, for those who've mastered this air fryer basket cleaning hack, you can leave that for a different model; this item takes care of itself. The self-cleaning function will extend the overall lifespan of your air fryer. Many become damaged by grease buildup over time. The Typhur Dome 2 features a 12-inch by 12-inch basket. This large cooking space allows for more flexibility than many deep, narrow Ninja air fryers.
The Dome 2 has two burners for maximum heating and cooking efficiency, working above and below your food to crisp it quickly. It's also comprised of ceramic non-stick material, so there's no need to worry about toxic PFAS. This product also includes an automatic "shut off" feature that will sync up with an external food temperature probe that you can buy separately. This item received an impressive 4.6 stars out of nearly 1,000 reviews.
The Typhur Sync looks like a more standard air fryer model and comes at a much more reasonable price (especially for those who can't justify the Dome 2). This model features a rechargeable smart probe that triggers an automatic shut-off once the internal temperature is reached. The Sync also includes 9-in-1 versatility, which is great for standard processes like air frying, roasting, and dehydrating. It is also a fabulous option for baked goods – you may not have imagined being able to bake a cake in an air fryer, but with the Typhur Sync, you can.
Get the Typhur Dome 2 Smart Air Fryer on Amazon for $499, or the Typhur Sync for $219 on Amazon.
Breville
Breville is a tried and trusted company for many products, but when consumers think of this brand, they usually imagine coffee. You may not realize this company also offers a range of high quality air fryers that customers rave over. Its varied price range offers options that fit many needs and budgets, so you'll be able to easily integrate one of its oven-style air fryers into your home.
Considering that this product is not exclusively an air fryer, you may imagine that it wouldn't stand up to other air fryer-specific products on the market. But Breville's multi-use ovens actually work very well when it comes to the air frying function, making them a versatile pick. Some customers on Reddit even say they've used Breville air fryers in place of a traditional oven. This model is especially handy for solo cooks or anyone looking to save energy, since you don't need to heat a full-size oven.
As opposed to some of Ninja's standard air fryer options, Breville's air fryers offer several uses besides air frying (like baking cookies, for example). Unlike Ninja, you can also find Breville's Smart Oven in a variety of colors — including black, damson blue, and olive. Which presents a nice variety in design depending on your personal style and interior decor.
Try out the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Compact for $249.95, or the Breville Smart Oven for $349.95.
Cosori
Cosori is another lesser-known brand that you may not have heard of, but is highly lauded for its range of noteworthy air fryer products. Some have gone as far as to note that Cosori products have replaced their standard oven. The Dual Air Fryer combines two baskets for a total of 9 quarts with a sleek, streamlined design. It also offers a few more features than Ninja's DualZone, including an innovative slanted display and a design curated for ease and aesthetics.
Split into two sides with different temperature gauges, this dual fryer is a great way to effectively prepare multiple dishes at once. This product also comes with a shake reminder setting that will alert you throughout the cooking process when it's time to shuffle your food for even cooking.
This item is designed with a window into each drawer so you can check on your food without having to open up the baskets, inevitably extending cook time. It's Dual Air Fryer, for example, features a light you can switch on as a further visual aid. The Iconic stainless steel smart air fryer combines a sleek look with smart functionality, solving the problem of bulky Ninja models. Cosori also has several stylish options to suit any kitchen decor.
Get the Cosori Dual Air Fryer on Amazon for $169.99, or the Iconic Stainless Steel Air Fryer for $249.