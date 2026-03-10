5 Air Fryer Brands With Better Features Than Ninja

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in the market for your first air fryer or considering purchasing an upgrade, make sure you know these 10 air fryer myths you need to stop believing. With much fanfare around its latest dual-basket products like the Foodi and updated glass systems on the Crispi and Crispi Pro, Ninja has undoubtedly carved out a significant place for itself in the market. While these products often end up on best seller lists, there are many other brands and models with better features to consider.

When it comes to style, Ninja products are generally neutral — often available in black and stainless steel. This consistency might be nice for some, but you may find yourself looking for more stylistically interesting options. Additionally, while Ninja products aren't the most expensive on the market, they can still seem a bit costly compared to similar alternatives. And although Ninja seems to offer a design for nearly every type of cook, its oven-style air fryers don't always rank as well against competitor models.

For those trying to reduce the amount of forever chemicals, otherwise known as PFAS, you'll want to ditch Ninja products that are vague about chemical coatings. The Crispi, for example, claims to avoid forever chemicals by using a fully glass system. But it turns out, the base heat plate is coated in an undisclosed material – leading customers to believe it could be Teflon-adjacent. And for those who are new to the risks of PFAS, it's good to remember these five things to know about forever chemicals in your kitchen.